Er Rashid Begins 2-Day Hunger Strike Over Delhi Blast, Rising Violence

New Delhi- Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) Chief Spokesperson Inam Un Nabi on Tuesday confirmed that jailed Member of Parliament from Baramulla, Er Rashid, has begun a two-day hunger strike inside Tihar Jail No. 1 in New Delhi.

According to Inam Un Nabi, the AIP leader initiated the hunger strike to protest the loss of innocent lives in the recent Delhi blast and to raise concern over reports of educated Kashmiri youth, including doctors, taking to violence.

Citing a letter written by Er Rashid to the Director General of Prisons, Inam said the former legislator's protest seeks to send a message that“violence has no place in a civilized society” and that Kashmir“cannot afford to lose its young and educated generation.”

In his letter, Er Rashid reportedly appealed to the youth to stay away from violence and to work toward peace and stability in the region.

Expressing sympathy with the families of those killed in the Delhi blast, Inam Un Nabi conveyed the AIP's condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured in the incident.