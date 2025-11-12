Minehub Integrates With Railinc, A Leading North American Visibility Platform

MineHub integrates with Railinc to enhance rail shipment tracking data capabilities in North America.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2025) - MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBF) (" MineHub " or the " Company "), a leading provider of digital supply chain solutions for the commodity markets, is pleased to announce its integration with Railinc, a subsidiary of the Association of American Railroads (AAR) and the central data exchange for the North American rail industry. This integration enhances MineHub's rail tracking capabilities, providing customers unprecedented visibility and insights into their rail shipments from the moment an organization is listed on the waybill.

"We are thrilled to partner with Railinc and offer our customers unparalleled visibility into their rail shipments," said Andrea Aranguren, CEO of MineHub. "This integration is a testament to our commitment to providing the most comprehensive and reliable supply chain solutions for the commodity markets."

Railinc serves as the digital backbone of the North American freight rail network, processing over 300 million daily transactions related to rail movements, including waybills and car movements1. It monitors over 11 million railcar movement events each day across more than 600 rail carriers throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico2. These events capture individual railcar location changes, which may occur multiple times per journey. As the trusted hub for waybill data, Railinc provides the accuracy and reliability critical for seamless rail logistics connecting thousands of supply chain stakeholders.

This integration marks a significant advancement in MineHub's ongoing commitment to deliver innovative, data-driven solutions that optimize supply chain operations. The partnership with Railinc offers several key benefits:



Direct access to comprehensive tracking updates from Railinc's authoritative rail event network, reducing reliance on supplier-provided data and ensuring more accurate and reliable information.

A richer and more complete dataset, including waybill details, estimated interchange times, and trip-level insights, allowing customers to make better-informed decisions and optimize their supply chain operations.

Faster, more accurate tracking updates with lower latency and a reduced risk of duplicate or erroneous events, contributing to increased operational efficiency and potential cost reductions for MineHub's customers.

Visibility across both inbound and outbound rail shipments through a single authorization process, streamlining the tracking experience and saving time for users. A foundation for future feature development aimed at further streamlining operations and delivering measurable time and cost savings for MineHub customers, supporting the company's position in the industry.

By leveraging Railinc's extensive data network, MineHub continues to revolutionize the digital supply chain landscape, empowering customers with the insights and tools they need to optimize their operations and drive success in an increasingly competitive market.

About Railinc:

Railinc is the railroad industry's innovative and reliable resource for technology solutions. They support business processes and provide business intelligence that help railroads and rail equipment owners increase productivity, achieve operational efficiencies and keep their assets moving. Railinc is the industry's largest and most accurate source for real-time interline rail data.

Railinc is focused on creating value for the rail system. Their systems have been an integral part of the North American rail industry for almost 40 years. Beginning as an information technology department within the Association of American Railroads (AAR), Railinc has evolved to meet the dynamic information needs of the railroad industry. The company was established as a wholly-owned, for-profit subsidiary of the AAR in 1999.

About MineHub:

MineHub is the digital supply chain platform for the commodity markets, making raw material supply chains more efficient, resilient and sustainable. MineHub provides enterprise-grade digital solutions that connect buyers, sellers, laboratories and financiers within physical commodities supply chains in a digitally integrated workflow powered by data that is useable, shareable, verifiable and unforgeable. Users of MineHub solutions are in full control of their supply chains, enabling them to optimize their use of resources, respond better and faster to disruptions, and provide a better customer service. Global enterprises already use MineHub solutions as part of their logistics, compliance, trade management and financing operations.

Andrea Aranguren

CEO, MineHub Technologies Inc.