403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Interior Min.: GCC Security, Stability Form Unified System Of Shared Destiny
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 12 (KUNA) -- First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah affirmed the GCC countries' security and stability form an integrated system based on shared destiny and common goals.
This came in a speech by session chairman Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf at the opening of the 42nd GCC Interior Ministers' meeting at Bayan Palace on Wednesday, attended by GCC interior ministers and delegation heads.
Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf said the meeting is held amid rapid regional and global changes, stressing that bolstering security cooperation and integration among GCC countries is an essential and strategic necessity.
He stressed that joint Gulf security efforts have long served as a shield against regional threats, including terrorism, extremism, and drug trafficking, which endanger the present and future of Gulf societies.
He underlined the need to sustain joint Gulf efforts to combat drugs through field coordination, expertise exchange, and unified awareness campaigns, while also tackling organized crime, cybercrime, and money laundering through constant readiness and coordination.
Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf said current security challenges require unified visions and procedures through enhanced field mechanisms, information exchange, and the use of modern technologies and AI to boost security capabilities.
He noted that security now encompasses not only border protection and crime prevention but also protecting individuals' awareness, stability, and social well-being.
Kuwait Interior Minister affirmed that nurturing a conscious and responsible Gulf citizen is key to sustainable security by fostering belonging, loyalty, and shared responsibility between citizens and security forces.
He stressed Kuwait's firm commitment to supporting all efforts that enhance the Gulf security system, emphasizing that integration remains the path to achieving the comprehensive security aimed by GCC peoples and leaders.
Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf praised the efforts of GCC Secretary-General Jassem Al-Budaiwi and the Assistant Secretary-General for Security Affairs for their dedication in following up on and implementing the meeting's decisions and recommendations. (end)
ns
This came in a speech by session chairman Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf at the opening of the 42nd GCC Interior Ministers' meeting at Bayan Palace on Wednesday, attended by GCC interior ministers and delegation heads.
Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf said the meeting is held amid rapid regional and global changes, stressing that bolstering security cooperation and integration among GCC countries is an essential and strategic necessity.
He stressed that joint Gulf security efforts have long served as a shield against regional threats, including terrorism, extremism, and drug trafficking, which endanger the present and future of Gulf societies.
He underlined the need to sustain joint Gulf efforts to combat drugs through field coordination, expertise exchange, and unified awareness campaigns, while also tackling organized crime, cybercrime, and money laundering through constant readiness and coordination.
Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf said current security challenges require unified visions and procedures through enhanced field mechanisms, information exchange, and the use of modern technologies and AI to boost security capabilities.
He noted that security now encompasses not only border protection and crime prevention but also protecting individuals' awareness, stability, and social well-being.
Kuwait Interior Minister affirmed that nurturing a conscious and responsible Gulf citizen is key to sustainable security by fostering belonging, loyalty, and shared responsibility between citizens and security forces.
He stressed Kuwait's firm commitment to supporting all efforts that enhance the Gulf security system, emphasizing that integration remains the path to achieving the comprehensive security aimed by GCC peoples and leaders.
Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf praised the efforts of GCC Secretary-General Jassem Al-Budaiwi and the Assistant Secretary-General for Security Affairs for their dedication in following up on and implementing the meeting's decisions and recommendations. (end)
ns
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment