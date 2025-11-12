Ashghal Continues Implementation Of Remaining Roads, Infrastructure Works In Al Mearad, Muaither Southwest

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) announced the resumption of the Remaining Roads and Infrastructure Works in Al Mearad and Muaither Southwest project (Package 3), which aims to develop the road network and infrastructure services in the area, contributing to improved traffic flow and enhancing residents' quality of life.

In this context, Project Engineer in the Drainage Networks Projects Department at Ashghal, Eng. Abdulla Shams, said that the project responds to the population growth and urban expansion in Al Mearad and Muaither Southwest areas, adding that it serves 439 citizens' land plots through the implementation of an integrated infrastructure, including road development, street lighting, stormwater and drainage networks, TSE networks, in addition to landscaping works and pedestrian and bicycle paths.

"The project includes the development of 16 km of roads and 2 km of pedestrian and cycling paths, installation of 526 lighting poles, as well as the provision of 2,747 parking spaces, planting 613 trees, and carrying out landscaping works to enhance the area's aesthetic appearance. Furthermore, the works include the development of 36 km of stormwater drainage networks, 22 km of sewage networks, and 6 km of treated water networks, among other infrastructure improvements," he noted.

Eng. Shams pointed out that work is currently underway to extend stormwater drainage and sewage pipelines, alongside road construction, laying the foundation for a fully integrated infrastructure network and enhanced services in the area.

The Remaining Roads and Infrastructure Works project in Al Mearad and Muaither Southwest (Package 3) is part of Ashghal's ongoing efforts to develop road networks and infrastructure across the country, supporting urban development plans and improving the quality of life in both new and existing residential areas.