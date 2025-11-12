403
Germany Sees 1.1 Percent Increase in October Wholesale Prices
(MENAFN) Germany’s wholesale prices edged up 1.1% in October, slightly lower than the 1.2% increase recorded in September, according to official data released by Destatis on Wednesday.
The rise was primarily fueled by higher costs for food, beverages, and tobacco, which on average were 3.5% more expensive than in October 2024, Destatis reported.
"Year-on-year prices also increased significantly in the wholesale of non-ferrous ores, non-ferrous metals and non-ferrous semi-finished metal products (+26.3%)," it added, highlighting sharp gains in industrial commodities.
However, not all sectors saw increases. Prices for mineral oil products fell 2.1%, offering a notable counterbalance to the broader trend.
Looking at short-term movements, wholesale prices climbed 0.3% from September to October, reflecting a modest but persistent monthly increase in Germany’s wholesale cost landscape.
