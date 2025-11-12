Polypid Provides Corporate Update And Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|Date:
|Wednesday, November 12, 2025
|Time:
|8:30 AM Eastern Time
|Conference Call:
|Webcast:
|
About PolyPid
PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD ) is a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes. Through locally administered, controlled, prolonged-release therapeutics, PolyPid's proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), enabling precise delivery of drugs at optimal release rates over durations ranging from several days to months. Following positive phase 3 results, New Drug Application (NDA) submission of D-PLEX100, PolyPid's lead product candidate, for the prevention of abdominal colorectal surgical site infections, is expected in early 2026. In addition, the Company has an innovative pipeline in oncology, obesity and diabetes.
For additional Company information, please visit
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses its regulatory strategy and timeline for its pre-NDA meeting and NDA submission, ongoing partnership discussions with potential U.S. partners, benefits, value proposition and advantages of D-PLEX100 and the Company's ability to bring D-PLEX100 to market, readiness for commercialization and its ability to fund operations well into 2026. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on February 26, 2025. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. PolyPid is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.
Company Contact:
PolyPid Ltd.
Ori Warshavsky
908-858-5995
...
Investor Relations Contact:
Arx Investor Relations
North American Equities Desk
...
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
U.S. dollars in thousands
|September 30,
|December 31,
| 2025
| 2024
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|9,669
|$
|15,641
|Restricted deposits
|186
|168
|Short-term deposits
|9,120
|-
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|609
|764
|Total current assets
|19,584
|16,573
|LONG-TERM ASSETS:
|Property and equipment, net
|$
|5,120
|6,075
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|1,833
|2,295
|Other long-term assets
|304
|277
|Totallong-term assets
|7,257
|8,647
|Totalassets
|$
|26,841
|$
|25,220
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Current maturities of long-term debt
|$
|2,416
|$
|6,787
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|2,207
|2,566
|Trade payables
|1,908
|2,409
|Current maturities of operating lease liabilities
|1,092
|919
|Total current liabilities
|7,623
|12,681
|LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|Long-term debt
|-
|634
|Deferred revenues
|2,548
|2,548
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|829
|1,277
|Other liabilities
|476
|396
|Total long-term liabilities
|3,853
|4,855
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
| Ordinary shares with no par value -
Authorized: 107,800,000 shares at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; Issued and outstanding: 16,634,790 and 10,190,904 shares at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
|-
|-
|Additional paid-in capital
|308,392
|275,015
|Accumulated deficit
|(293,027
|)
|(267,331
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|15,365
|7,684
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|26,841
|$
|25,220
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
| Nine Months Ended
| Three Months Ended
| September 30,
| September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|$
|17,589
|$
|15,784
|$
|5,257
|$
|5,974
|Marketing and business development
|1,421
|747
|432
|246
|General and administrative
|5,427
|3,277
|1,766
|1,166
|Operating loss
|24,437
|19,808
|7,455
|7,386
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|512
|-
|-
|-
|Financial expense (income), net
|661
|665
|(26
|)
|354
|Loss before income tax
|25,610
|20,473
|7,429
|7,740
|Income tax expenses
|86
|29
|22
|20
|Net loss
|$
|25,696
|$
|20,502
|$
|7,451
|$
|7,760
|Basic and diluted loss per ordinary share
|$
|1.72
|$
|3.82
|$
|0.37
|$
|1.22
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic and diluted loss per share
|14,920,521
|5,362,858
|20,054,071
|6,361,286
