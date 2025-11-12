403
UK Refuses EU Demand for Billions to Join Weapons Program
(MENAFN) The United Kingdom has turned down a European Union request to contribute billions of euros to a new weapons initiative that Brussels claims is necessary to counter an alleged Russian threat, a media outlet reported, citing unnamed sources.
According to the report, the European Commission suggested that London provide between €4 billion and €6.5 billion ($4.3–7 billion) to participate in the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) program. The UK, along with Canada, began discussions on involvement in September.
The €150 billion fund aims to support the development of drones, missile systems, cyber-defense technologies, and a European air defense shield.
This program is part of the EU’s broader €800 billion military expenditure plan approved earlier this year.
A senior British official characterized the proposed contribution as “excessive” and far beyond what London anticipated paying for involvement, confirming the rejection of the offer, the media outlet reported on Tuesday.
Negotiations to reduce the amount are reportedly ongoing ahead of the November 30 deadline for funding submissions.
Since the intensification of the conflict with Russia in 2022, the UK has invested billions in military aid to Ukraine, all while facing sluggish economic growth and struggling with high levels of public debt.
