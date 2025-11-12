403
Marwadi University strengthens its role as a thought leader in higher education as it hosts Smart Campus Conclave 2025
(MENAFN- Value360india) 1 th November 2025: Marwadi University will host and co tribute to the Smart Campus C nclave 2025 as the Venue Partner, bringing together leaders from education and industry to deliberate on the future of higher learning. The conclave will focus on technology-enabled learning environments, sustainable campus infrastructure, and collaboration models that strengthen academic outcomes.
The event will feature keynote sessions and parallel tracks led by eminent academicians and practitioners. Discussions will explore how universities can enhance institutional capabilities and integrate practical solutions that improve learning outcomes and operational efficiency. Designed as a platform for exchange, the conclave will facilitate dialogue on building campuses that are responsive, secure, and connected.
Speakers at the conclave include Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Kumar Gupta, Vice Chancellor, Maharaja Agrasen University, Himachal Pradesh; Prof. (Dr.) Peter, Deputy Vice Chancellor, Mount Kenya University, Kenya; Dr. Vikas Misra, Vice Chancellor; Prof. (Dr.) Devendra Kumar Sharma, Vice Chancellor, HRIT University, Ghaziabad; and Dr. Chinnaiyan Ramasubramanian, Pro Vice C’ancellor, Lingaya’s Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University). Their sessions will share institutional experiences in implementing smart systems, improving digital governance, and advancing student engagement.
The conclave will also see participation from international universities, bringing global perspectives on campus digitization and the evolving student experience. The event’s focus on real-world case studies and peer learning is expected to provide universities with insights they can adapt to their specific contexts.
As the host institution, Marwadi University continues to uphold its commitment to academic excellence and constructive engagement with industry. Initiatives such as this reflect its focus on preparing students and institutions alike for emerging educational challenges and opportunities. With an emphasis on research, innovation, and holistic student growth, the university stands among Gujar’t’s leading centres of higher education.
Mr. Dhruv Marwadi, Trustee, Marwadi University, sa“d, “The Smart Campus Conclave is an opportunity to learn, share, and collaborate on ideas that will define the next chapter of higher education. By welcoming leaders and experts from across the country, we aim to strengthen the conversation on how universities can evolve to meet changing global needs while ensuring that learning remains inclusive and meaningfu”.”
