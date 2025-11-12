Amplify Etfs Files For The Amplify HACK Cybersecurity Covered Call ETF (HAKY)
The information in this Prospectus is not complete and may be changed. We may not sell these securities until the registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission is effective. This Prospectus is not an offer to sell these securities and it is not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any state where the offer of sale is not permitted.
Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund's statutory and summary prospectus, which may be obtained at
Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.
The principal risks of investing in the Funds are summarized below. As with any investment, there is a risk that you could lose all or a portion of your investment in the Funds. There is no guarantee the investment strategy will be successful. The Funds are considered to be non-diversified. The Funds are actively managed and its performance reflects the investment decisions that the Adviser makes for the Funds.
Narrowly focused investments typically exhibit higher volatility. The fund is concentrated in technology-related companies that face intense competition, both domestically and internationally, which may have an adverse effect on profit margins. Such companies may have limited product lines, markets, financial resources or personnel. The products of such companies may face obsolescence due to rapid technological developments, frequent new product introduction, unpredictable changes in growth rates, competition for the services of qualified personnel, and competition from foreign competitors with lower production costs. Technology companies are heavily dependent on patent and intellectual property rights. The loss or impairment of these rights may adversely affect the profitability of these companies.
Option contract prices are volatile and affected by changes in the underlying asset's value, interest or currency rates, and expected volatility, all of which are influenced by political, fiscal, and monetary policies. The Fund may use FLEX Options, which can be less liquid than standardized options. This may make it difficult to close out FLEX Options positions at desired times and prices.
With covered call risk, the Fund might miss out on profits if the security's value rises above the option's premium and strike price while still facing potential losses if the value declines. With covered put risk, significant stock price increases can lead to substantial losses on your short position. The premium provides some income but may not fully offset the loss if the stock rallies unexpectedly.
The Funds currently expect to make distributions on a monthly basis, a portion of which may be considered return of capital. Distributions classified as return of capital, which may include option premiums, dividends, capital gains, and interest, reduce an investor's cost basis in Fund shares. This can result in higher future taxes upon sale, even if shares are sold at a loss relative to the original investment. There is no guarantee that distributions will be made.
