Aleanna, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results And Provides Update On Longanesi Field
| ALEANNA, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (unaudited)
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 AND 2024
|For the Three Months Ended September 30,
|For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenues
|$
|11,224,868
|$
|648,328
|$
|15,899,878
|$
|648,328
|Operating expenses:
|Cost of revenues
|$
|2,155,189
|$
|538,607
|$
|3,295,105
|$
|538,607
|Lease operating expense
|654,092
|-
|1,748,499
|-
|General and administrative
|2,071,051
|1,497,357
|7,185,948
|4,473,833
|Depreciation and depletion
|582,604
|51,311
|885,140
|51,311
|Accretion of asset retirement obligation
|33,318
|33,310
|98,519
|99,930
|Total operating expenses
|5,496,254
|2,120,585
|13,213,212
|5,163,681
|Operating income (loss)
|5,728,614
|(1,472,257
|)
|2,686,666
|(4,515,353
|)
|Other income:
|Interest and other income
|146,655
|396,200
|538,291
|1,325,660
|Change in fair value of derivative liability
|-
|-
|-
|173,177
|Total other income
|146,655
|396,200
|538,291
|1,498,837
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|5,875,269
|(1,076,057
|)
|3,224,957
|(3,016,516
|)
|Income tax expense
|(556,592
|)
|-
|(600,987
|)
|-
|Net income (loss)
|5,318,677
|(1,076,057
|)
|2,623,970
|(3,016,516
|)
|Deemed dividend to Class 1 Preferred Units redemption value
|-
|-
|-
|(155,423,177
|)
|Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(2,004,779
|)
|-
|(967,268
|)
|-
|Net income (loss) attributable to Class A Common stockholders or holders of Common Member Units
|$
|3,313,898
|$
|(1,076,057
|)
|$
|1,656,702
|$
|(158,439,693
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|Currency translation adjustment
|716,316
|2,163,984
|4,797,503
|1,311,160
|Comprehensive income (loss)
|6,034,993
|1,087,927
|7,421,473
|(1,705,356
|)
|Comprehensive loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(2,729,530
|)
|-
|(3,286,011
|)
|-
|Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Class A Common stockholders or holders of Common Member Units
|$
|3,305,463
|$
|1,087,927
|$
|4,135,462
|$
|(1,705,356
|)
| ALEANNA, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 (unaudited) AND DECEMBER 31, 2024
|September 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|31,198,846
|$
|28,330,159
|Restricted cash
|1,172,540
|-
|Accounts receivable
|2,244,447
|1,225,297
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|1,901,025
|1,666,155
|Total Current Assets
|36,516,858
|31,221,611
|Non-current assets:
|Natural gas and other properties, successful efforts method, net of accumulated depreciation and depletion of $549,572 and $0 respectively
|42,352,060
|33,979,014
|Renewable natural gas properties, net of accumulated depreciation of $416,395 and $132,094, respectively
|10,828,124
|9,296,039
|Value-added tax refund receivable
|8,530,282
|6,845,030
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|1,832,346
|1,744,897
|Total Non-current Assets
|63,542,812
|51,864,980
|Total Assets
|$
|100,059,670
|$
|83,086,591
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|7,281,859
|$
|2,204,208
|Lease liability, short-term
|195,973
|163,865
|Contingent consideration liability, short-term
|10,771,277
|-
|Total Current Liabilities
|18,249,109
|2,368,073
|Non-current Liabilities:
|Asset retirement obligation
|4,475,851
|4,375,919
|Lease liability, long-term
|1,634,579
|1,579,443
|Contingent consideration liability, long-term
|17,366,165
|24,994,315
|Total Non-current Liabilities
|23,476,595
|30,949,677
|Total Liabilities
|41,725,704
|33,317,750
|Commitments and Contingencies (Note 6)
|Stockholders' Equity:
|Class A Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 150,000,000 shares authorized, 40,659,881 and 40,560,433 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|4,066
|4,056
|Class C Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 70,000,000 shares authorized, 25,994,400 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|2,599
|2,599
|Additional paid-in capital
|227,866,066
|226,722,424
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(3,324,618
|)
|(5,803,378
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(189,391,251
|)
|(191,047,953
|)
|Noncontrolling interest
|23,177,104
|19,891,093
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|58,333,966
|49,768,841
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|100,059,670
|$
|83,086,591
| ALEANNA, INC.
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS
AS OF AND FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
|Conventional
|Renewable
|Total
|Revenues
|$
|10,577,395
|$
|647,473
|$
|11,224,868
|Less:
|Cost of revenues
|$
|1,348,779
|$
|806,410
|Lease operating expense
|654,092
|-
|Segment general and administrative
|674,287
|684,462
|Depreciation and depletion
|492,696
|89,908
|Accretion of asset retirement obligation
|33,318
|-
|Segment operating income (loss)
|$
|7,374,223
|$
|(933,307
|)
|$
|6,440,916
|Reconciling items:
|Less: Corporate general and administrative
|$
|712,302
|Interest and other income
|146,655
|Income before income taxes
|$
|5,875,269
|Segment assets
|$
|64,906,177
|$
|15,666,120
|$
|80,572,297
|Corporate and other assets
|19,487,373
|Total assets
|$
|100,059,670
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
|Conventional
|Renewable
|Total
|Revenues
|$
|13,893,184
|$
|2,006,695
|$
|15,899,878
|Less:
|Cost of revenues
|$
|1,348,779
|$
|1,946,326
|Lease operating expense
|1,748,499
|-
|Segment general and administrative
|2,544,156
|1,048,022
|Depreciation and depletion
|628,150
|256,989
|Accretion of asset retirement obligation
|98,519
|-
|Segment operating income (loss)
|$
|7,525,079
|$
|(1,244,643
|)
|$
|6,280,436
|Reconciling items:
|Less: Corporate general and administrative
|$
|3,593,770
|Interest and other income
|538,291
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|$
|3,224,957
|Segment assets
|$
|64,906,177
|$
|15,666,120
|$
|80,572,297
|Corporate and other assets
|19,487,373
|Total assets
|$
|100,059,670
Non-GAAP Performance Measures and Definitions
In addition to amounts presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), we also present certain supplemental non-GAAP performance measures. We believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides both management and investors with a greater understanding of The Company's operating results and trends in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP and provides greater comparability across time periods. These measures are not to be considered more relevant or accurate than the measures presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. In compliance with the requirements of the SEC, our non-GAAP measures are reconciled to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP performance measure. For all non-GAAP measures, neither the SEC nor any other regulatory body has passed judgment on these non-GAAP measures.
EBITDA
EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure of earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization. The purpose of presenting EBITDA is to highlight earnings without finance, taxes, and depreciation, depletion and amortization expense, and its use is limited to specialized analysis. We present EBITDA because we believe it provides useful additional information to investors for specialized analysis of our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.
The following table presents a reconciliation of EBITDA to net income for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and for the nine months ended September 30, 2025:
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2025
|September 30, 2025
|Net Income
|$
|5,318,677
|$
|2,623,970
|Plus (minus):
|Interest
|(146,655
|)
|(538,291
|)
|Tax expense
|556,592
|600,987
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|582,604
|885,140
|EBITDA
|$
|6,311,218
|$
|3,571,806
[1] This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to Non-GAAP Performance Measures and Definitions for further details.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment