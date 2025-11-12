Aleanna, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results And Provides Update On Longanesi Field

Third Quarter 2025 Results and Recent Company Highlights:



AleAnna generated $5.3 million of net income and $6.3 million of EBITDA(1) in the third quarter driven by strong production at the Longanesi field generating $11.2 million of revenue in the quarter

AleAnna reported basic and diluted net income per share of class A common stock of $0.08 for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 AleAnna generated $8.9 million of cash from operations during the third quarter and closed the period with a strong cash position of approximately $31.2 million.

DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AleAnna, Inc. (“AleAnna” or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: ANNA) today announced financial and operational results for the third quarter of 2025. AleAnna reported net income of $5.3 million, or $0.08 per basic and diluted share of class A common stock, representing the Company's second consecutive profitable quarter.

As of September 30, 2025, AleAnna maintained a strong cash position of $31.2 million, supporting ongoing development activity and future strategic initiatives.

Financial and Operational Update

Following production ramp-up and rate stabilization at the Longanessi field during the second quarter of 2025, the Company recognized $10.6 million in revenue during the third quarter of 2025 from sales of its share of production from the Longanesi field. This is compared to $3.3 million of revenue generated from sales of the Company's share of production from the Longanesi field during the second quarter of 2025.

During the third quarter, AleAnna generated $6.3 million of EBITDA and $8.9 million in cash from operations.

During the second quarter, the Company commenced daily production from its Longanesi field, with the ramp-up significantly exceeding expectations in both timing and volume. Production stabilized at approximately 30 million cubic feet per day after approximately six weeks. The stabilized production rate is slightly higher than AleAnna's budgeted maximum production rate for 2025. All five of Longanesi's wells are currently contributing to production.

Management Commentary

Marco Brun, Chief Executive Officer, remarked on AleAnna's recent accomplishments:“The third quarter marks a significant milestone for AleAnna as we realized exceptional performance from our Longanesi field generating $5.3 million of net income, $6.3 million of EBITDA(1) and $8.9 million of cash from operations. We are on track to exceed our expectations for the performance of the Longanesi field.

In parallel, we continue to deliver on our plan to advance our broader growth strategy across both conventional and renewable natural gas. With a solid balance sheet, positive cash flow, and a growing asset base, we are well-positioned to deliver sustainable value creation for our shareholders.”

About AleAnna

AleAnna is a technology-driven energy company focused on bringing sustainability and new supplies of low-carbon natural gas and renewable natural gas ("RNG") to Italy, aligning traditional energy operations with renewable solutions, with developments like the Longanesi field leading the way in supporting a responsible energy transition. With three conventional gas discoveries in Italy already made and fourteen new natural gas exploration projects planned this decade, AleAnna plays a significant role in Italy's energy transition. Italy's extensive infrastructure, featuring 33,000 kilometers of gas pipelines, three major gas storage facilities, and a strong base of existing RNG facilities, aligns with AleAnna's commitment to sustainability. AleAnna's RNG projects' portfolio includes three plants under development and almost 100 potential projects. AleAnna operates regional headquarters in Dallas, Texas, and Rome, Italy.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information included herein contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included herein regarding AleAnna's future operations, financial position, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. When used herein, including any statements made in connection herewith, the words“could,”“should,”“will,”“may,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“estimate,”“expect,”“project,” and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. However, not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on AleAnna's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of AleAnna's control. AleAnna's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those under“Item 1A. Risk Factors” in AleAnna's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in other public filings with the SEC, as well as general economic conditions; AleAnna's need for additional capital; risks associated with the growth of AleAnna's business; and changes in the regulatory environment in which AleAnna operates. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact AleAnna's expectations and projections can be found in filings it makes with the SEC, and other documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by AleAnna. SEC filings are available on the SEC's website at Except as otherwise required by applicable law, AleAnna disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Investor Relations Contact

Ivan Ronald

