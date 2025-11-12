Bunzl Canada Earns 2025 Great Place To Work® Certification

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Employee Trust Index affirms commitment to a thriving, inclusive workplace culture









Bunzl Canada's annual Delivery & Warehouse Appreciation Week recognizes the dedication of drivers and warehouse teams, fostering a culture of respect, pride, and trust that supports its Great Place To Work ® certification.

BURLINGTON, Ontario, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunzl Canada is proud to announce that it has once again achieved the prestigious Great Place to Work® Certification, across all its businesses in Canada. This recognition underscores Bunzl's continued commitment to fostering a workplace culture rooted in trust, inclusion, and employee empowerment.

The certification is based on the Trust IndexTM Employee Survey, which captures candid feedback from employees about their experience at Bunzl. The results reflect high levels of trust in leadership, strong team camaraderie, and a shared commitment to service excellence. This year's certification builds on Bunzl Canada's previous Great Place to Work® achievement across Canada in 2024, and in its Cleaning & Hygiene business in 2023.

“We've worked hard to create a work environment where everyone feels valued and connected to our mission of delivering exceptional service and value to our customers,” said John Howlett, President of Bunzl Canada.“Achieving certification across all our Canadian businesses is a testament to the dedication and passion of our people.”

Howlett's commitment to employee feedback goes beyond words – he ziplined down the Niagara Gorge to celebrate and thank employees for their outstanding 91% participation rate in the employee survey. The bold gesture reflects his and his leadership team's belief that listening to employees and acting on their input is essential to building a truly great workplace.

WATCH: Bunzl Canada president overcomes fear in pursuit of Great Place To Work ® Certification

Bunzl Canada's people-first approach reflects the global values of the Bunzl organization, emphasizing that motivated employees lead to satisfied customers. The company continues to invest in talent development, health and wellness, diversity, equity and inclusion, and sustainability initiatives, such as the employee-driven BUNZL FOR BETTER program, which supports environmental initiatives and community causes nationwide.





Bunzl Canada employees pack new school backpacks with essential supplies as part of the FOR BETTER DAYS initiative, supporting local charities in the GTA to help families in need.

“Creating a welcoming and supportive workplace culture is a top priority,” said Jenny Lawson, Director of Human Resources.“We're thrilled that our employees' feedback confirms we're succeeding in that mission.”

Bunzl Canada has also introduced new employee communication and training programs, development events, and updated branding to celebrate this achievement on its websites and in email signatures featuring the Great Place to Work® logo.

As Bunzl Canada continues to grow, it remains focused on building a workplace where every employee can thrive, contribute meaningfully, and be recognized for their impact in providing exceptional customer experiences.

About Bunzl Canada

Bunzl Canada Inc. ) provides the cleaning and hygiene products and equipment, food and retail packaging, safety products and industrial supplies which keep over 45,000 Canadian businesses running optimally, every day. The company brings its customers the advantage of global sourcing, product innovation and national scale combined with responsive local service and deep category expertise. Bunzl Canada Inc. is an operating company of Bunzl plc (BNZL.L), a FTSE100 company listed on the London Stock Exchange in the Support Services sector.

Media Inquiries

Margo Hunnisett

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

Bunzl Canada Inc.

...

(905) 630-3749

