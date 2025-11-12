Destination XL Group, Inc. To Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results On Thursday, December 4, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to Webcast Conference Call Live at 9:00 a.m. ET

CANTON, Mass., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG), the leading integrated commerce retailer of Big + Tall men's clothing and shoes, announced today it will release its third quarter of fiscal 2025 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, December 4, 2025. President and Chief Executive Officer Harvey Kanter and Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer Peter Stratton will host a conference call the same morning at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

Participants can join by conference call or webcast:

Conference Call

To participate in the conference call, please pre-register at:



Upon registering, you will receive a dial-in number and unique PIN.

Webcast

To listen to the webcast, please join and register at:



A replay of the event will be available at the above webcast link or in the "Events" section of the Company's website at .

About Destination XL Group, Inc.

Destination XL Group, Inc. is the leading retailer of Men's Big + Tall apparel that provides the Big + Tall man the freedom to choose his own style. Subsidiaries of Destination XL Group, Inc. operate DXL Big + Tall retail and outlet stores and Casual Male XL retail and outlet stores throughout the United States, and an e-commerce website, DXL, and mobile app, which offer a multi-channel solution similar to the DXL store experience with the most extensive selection of online products available anywhere for Big + Tall men. The Company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, and its common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "DXLG." For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website: .

Investor Contact:

...

603-933-0541