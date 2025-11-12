Rehabilitation Therapy Services Market To Surpass USD 64.3 Billion By 2034, Driven By Rising Chronic Diseases And Technological Advancements

Regional Analysis

How Did North America Dominate the Rehabilitation Therapy Services Market in 2024?

What Made the Asia Pacific Significantly Grow in The Rehabilitation Therapy Services Market In 2024?

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the predicted timeframe. The Asia-Pacific rehabilitation therapy services market is experiencing significant growth, driven by an ageing population, rising chronic diseases, and increased healthcare infrastructure. Physical therapy is the largest segment, while cognitive therapy is the fastest-growing segment. Key drivers include greater awareness of rehabilitation's benefits, growing urbanisation, and more investment in healthcare facilities.

Segmental Insights

By therapy type,

The physical therapy segment contributed the biggest revenue share of approximately 42% in the rehabilitation therapy services market in 2024. The physical therapy segment is a dominant part of the Rehabilitation Therapy Services market, projected to hold the largest share due to its broad application in treating various conditions like musculoskeletal problems, neurological disorders, and post-operative recovery. Key drivers include a growing elderly population, an increase in chronic diseases, and advancements in rehabilitation technologies like telemedicine

The respiratory therapy segment is expected to show the fastest growth over the forecast period. The respiratory therapy segment is a key part of the rehabilitation therapy services market, growing due to the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases like COPD and asthma. This segment is a fast-growing component of the market, with the home respiratory therapy market, in particular, projected to grow significantly as more patients, especially the elderly, require home oxygen and ventilatory support.

By application,

The orthopaedic rehabilitation segment accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 37% in the market in 2024. Its growth is driven by the high prevalence of orthopaedic conditions like arthritis, spinal injuries, and fractures, especially in the growing geriatric population. The segment is also fueled by advancements in technologies and a rising focus on restoring mobility and quality of life after injuries, surgeries, and other health conditions.

The neurological rehabilitation segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market over the forecast period. The neurological rehabilitation segment of the rehabilitation therapy services market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the rising prevalence of neurological disorders as well as technological advancements. This segment focuses on helping patients recover from nervous system injuries by using a combination of physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, cognitive therapy, and psychological support.

By service delivery model,

The outpatient rehabilitation centres segment led the market with a share of approximately 39% in 2024. The outpatient rehabilitation centres market is a significant segment of the rehabilitation therapy services market. Key drivers include the ageing population, increasing chronic diseases, and a shift towards patient-centric, less expensive outpatient care over inpatient services.

The home care & tele-rehabilitation segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the rehabilitation therapy services market during the forecast period. The home care & tele-rehabilitation segment of the Rehabilitation Therapy Services market is a rapidly growing area, driven by convenience, technological advancements, and increasing demand from an ageing population with mobility issues and chronic diseases. Tele-rehabilitation is expanding quickly due to its ability to provide personalised and accessible care, leading to lower costs and better outcomes for patients.

By patient group,

The adult segment registered its dominance over the global market with a share of approximately 44% in 2024. The adult segment is a dominant force in the rehabilitation therapy services market, accounting for a significant market share due to increased orthopaedic issues, accidental injuries, and chronic conditions. This segment's growth is further fueled by demand for personalised, tech-enabled services like robotic-assisted therapy, telerehabilitation, and virtual reality, which improve patient outcomes and satisfaction.

The geriatric population segment is expected to expand rapidly in the market in the coming years. The rehabilitation therapy services market for geriatrics is a rapidly expanding segment, driven by an increasing elderly population and a greater prevalence of chronic conditions, injuries, and mobility issues. Key drivers include the growing number of older adults worldwide, increasing awareness of rehabilitation's benefits, and the demand for specialised services in both institutional settings (like nursing homes) and at home.

By end-user,

The hospitals & speciality clinics segment held a dominant revenue share of approximately 48% in the market in 2024. The hospitals and speciality clinics segment is the largest end-user segment in the rehabilitation therapy services market, dominating the market due to the comprehensive care, advanced technology, and highly trained professionals available in these settings. This dominance is driven by a high influx of patients seeking care for a wide range of conditions, including post-surgery, chronic diseases, and injuries, and the ability of these facilities to offer multiple therapy types in one location.

The home care settings segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years. The home care segment of the rehabilitation therapy services market is growing rapidly, driven by an ageing population, rising chronic conditions, and the convenience of home-based care. Factors contributing to its expansion include increased demand for post-surgical rehabilitation at home, technological advancements like telemedicine and wearables, and the desire for cost-effective alternatives to hospital admissions.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The global rehabilitation robots market

The global rehabilitation equipment market

The global stroke rehabilitation market

The global medical rehabilitation services market size

The global behavioral rehabilitation market

The global veterinary rehabilitation services market

Recent Developments



In July 2025, the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA) announced the launch of“State of Direct Access to Physical Therapist Services” to expand patient access to physical therapist services. The report eliminates outdated referral requirements in state physical therapy licensure laws needed to access physical therapy. In February 2025, the Soaring Eagles Healthcare Clinic at Husson University announced that it will offer free physical therapy and occupational therapy to patients in need. The clinic provides services to uninsured and insured patients, making therapy more accessible.

Rehabilitation Therapy Services Market Key Players List



U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.

Kindred Healthcare

Genesis Rehab Services

RehabCare (Kindred)

Shirley Ryan AbilityLab

Athletico Physical Therapy

NovaCare Rehabilitation

HCR ManorCare (ProMedica)

Amedisys, Inc.

Interim HealthCare

Brooks Rehabilitation

Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation

SavaSeniorCare Rehabilitation Services

Concentra Inc. Fresenius Medical Care



Segments Covered in The Report

By Therapy Type



Physical Therapy

Occupational Therapy

Speech & Language Therapy

Respiratory Therapy

Cognitive & Neurological Rehabilitation Others (Cardiac Rehab, Vocational Therapy, Pediatric Rehab)

By Application



Orthopaedic Rehabilitation

Neurological Rehabilitation

Cardiac Rehabilitation

Pediatric Rehabilitation

Pulmonary Rehabilitation

Sports-related Injuries Others (Geriatric Care, Post-surgical Recovery)



By Service Delivery Model



Outpatient Rehabilitation Centres

Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospitals

Homecare & Tele-rehabilitation

Community-based Programs Others (Specialized Clinics, Wellness Centers)



By Patient Group



Adults

Geriatric Population Pediatric Population



By End-User



Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

Rehabilitation Centres

Homecare Settings Academic & Research Institutions

By Region



North America



U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea

Thailand

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Denmark

Norway

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia Kuwait



Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

About Us

Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738

North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44

APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04

Our Trusted Data Partners