JMA Takes Part In Istanbul Summit On Gaza Aid

Amman, Nov. 12 (Petra) –-Jordan Medical Association (JMA) participated in the International Gaza Humanitarian Aid Summit, held in Istanbul with broad participation from relief and humanitarian organizations worldwide, to discuss ways to support the Palestinian people and coordinate efforts to meet their urgent medical and humanitarian needs.Speaking at the conference, JMA President, Issa Khashashneh, said this significant international event reflects "a deep sense of humanity and global solidarity with Gaza."In a statement issued Wednesday, he noted Jordan has been at the "forefront of countries" that extends support and assistance to the Palestinians since the onset of the Isreali aggression.Khashashneh said Jordan's relief efforts for Gaza embody His Majesty King Abdullah II's steadfast position in supporting the Palestinian people.The Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF)–Arab Army carried out airdrops of aid, continued operating field hospitals in Gaza to provide medical care for the wounded, and established a new specialized hospital for obstetrics and gynecology, he pointed out.Meanwhile, he added that Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization provided assistance exceeding USD427 million to the Gaza Strip before and after the aggression and implemented diverse relief projects to distribute hundreds of thousands of food meals and water and conducted numerous surgical operations.