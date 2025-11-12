Delta Resources Limited To Attend 121 Mining Investment Conference In London

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2025) -(TSXV: DLTA) (FSE: 6GO1) is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in London. Ron Kopas, CEO (Interim) of Delta Resources Limited will be presenting about the Company's recent and future planned activities.

121 Mining Investment London will be hosting over 150 mining companies and more than 500 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings.

Alongside the curated schedule of pre-booked meetings matching investors with appropriate projects, the conference programme will provide expert commentary and the latest market intelligence on key industry developments.

This year's event is being held on Nov 17-18.

Any investors who would like to attend 121 Mining Investment London can register for a free pass here.

About 121 Mining Investment

The 121 Mining Investment global event series connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups and family offices with mining company management teams for 1-2-1, private in-person meetings.

121 Mining Investment has an ever-expanding global portfolio, currently covering London, New York, Cape Town, Dubai and Singapore, as well as online editions throughout the year.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources Limited is a Canadian mineral exploration and project development company focused on its Delta-1 Gold Project in Ontario, where it has made a significant near-surface gold discovery. The property covers 297 square kilometres and is located just 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, directly adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway.

