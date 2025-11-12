Namsys Attains New Security Certification
"We have strengthened our information security (ISMS) program under this internationally recognized standard. The certification validates our risk centered approach to protecting customer data. Our efforts reflect the foundation of robust controls and continuous monitoring practices that have long been part of our company's culture," said Milo Gancarz, CISO.
"This certification will allow us to meet the requirements of more customers outside of North America. This is an important milestone as we expand internationally," added Jason Siemens, President & CEO, added:
NamSys Inc. products are designed to bring efficiency to the processing of currency and other value instruments in retailers, financial institutions, and cash-in-transit providers. NamSys' proprietary systems for this market are sold as software-as-a-service subscriptions and operate in the public cloud service providers.
