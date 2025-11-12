Global Entrepreneurship Week - KC Pulls Into Union Station Kansas City Nov. 18-20

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Global Entrepreneurship Week - Kansas City - the metro's largest free multiday event that equips aspiring entrepreneurs and seasoned small business owners with knowledge, connections and confidence to start and grow businesses - comes to Union Station Nov. 18 -20 and features community events running Nov. 17 - 21 across the metro.

To attend GEWKC, which draws thousands and is now in its 18th year, attendees must must register with the Whova event platform and add sessions to their personal agenda.

In addition to community sessions across the metro that run throughout the week, an in-person three-day conference at Union Station Kansas City runs Nov. 18-20 and features a curated selection of back-to-back content every hour with networking opportunities, food, drink and even a pitch competition. Union Station is in a prime location that is close to restaurants, bars, attractions and lodging.

“At Global Entrepreneurship Week – Kansas City, you'll find the tools, connections and expertise to grow your business or side hustle. Most importantly, you'll find a community that understands the journey,” says GEWKC Director Callie England of KCSourceLink, which has organized the event since 2008.“Global Entrepreneurship Week is your entry point into Kansas City's entrepreneur community, which is home to 230+ nonprofit Resource Partners that are ready to help you start, scale and accelerate. Whether you're exploring an idea or ready to take your next step, you'll meet the people and experts who can help you move forward.”

Global Entrepreneurship Week is an international celebration that, for the past 18 years, has inspired millions of people to explore their potential as entrepreneurs and connect with their local entrepreneurship communities. Founded in Kansas City by the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation in 2008, the event has since expanded to more than 180 countries.

“I've seen GEWKC inspire new entrepreneurs to finally follow their passion and start their business on solid footing,” says KCSourceLink Senior Director Becca Castro.“It's also a great entry point into Kansas City's expansive entrepreneurial network, which offers support year-round, and is the ideal place to find inspiration and gain the tools you need to move forward. Entrepreneurship can sometimes feel isolating, but GEWKC shows that in Kansas City, you have an entire network ready to back you up.”

All GEWKC attendees will have free parking in the West Yards Parking Garage. The garage is located on the west side of Union Station and is also accessible via Broadway Street.

For more information and to register, visit gewkc.

About Global Entrepreneurship Week

During one week each November, thousands of sessions, workshops, networking sessions and competitions around the world inspire millions of people to engage in entrepreneurship while they connect with potential collaborators, mentors and investors. Since it launched in 2008, Global Entrepreneurship Week has expanded to 180+ countries, building and strengthening entrepreneurial ecosystems around the world. For more information, visit gewkc and .

About KCSourceLink

KCSourceLink, a program of the UMKC Innovation Center, is your connection to Kansas City's entrepreneurial ecosystem. With a network of 230+ business-building organizations in the 18-county Kansas City region, KCSourceLink helps aspiring and existing business owners find relevant resources. The mission is to help small businesses grow and prosper by providing easy access to needed services. KCSourceLink also examines gaps in the entrepreneurial ecosystem and works with its partners to address those needs. Access the entire network at kcsourcelink.

