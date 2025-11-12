Centre Invites Online Applications For Recognition As Govt-Approved Test Centres

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) The Department of Consumer Affairs on Wednesday invited applications through online portal for recognition as government approved test centres (GATCs), in a significant step in expanding India's verification ecosystem and infrastructure for weights and measures, which is aimed at ensuring accuracy, transparency and fairness in trade.

Private industries, laboratories, and testing facilities can apply through the online portal till November 30, according to Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Applicants must have proper testing and calibration facilities linked to national standards, along with qualified technical staff who have at least three years of experience in Legal Metrology.

Before granting approval, officials from the Department and State Legal Metrology offices will inspect the applicant's premises to verify infrastructure, staff competence, and calibration systems.

As per the Legal Metrology (GATC) Amendment Rules, 2025, applicants are required to pay an online fee of Rs 2 lakh per category of instrument or equipment, which will also apply annually for renewal of recognition.

The recognized GATCs shall take verification or re-verification fees as specified in the newly introduced Fifth Schedule of the Rules. These standardized fees ensure uniformity and transparency across the country.

Recognized GATCs will be authorised to verify 18 types of weighing and measuring instruments, including water meter, Sphygmomanometer, Clinical thermometer, Automatic rail weighbridges, Tape measures, Gas meters, Energy meters, Speed meters for vehicles, Breath analyzers and more.

“Any organisation seeking recognition as a Government Approved Test Centre can now apply online through the new portal by submitting the prescribed form to the Joint Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs. The portal offers a simple and transparent process for application, fee payment, and status tracking, ensuring faster and more efficient approvals,” said the Department.

The expanded scope of GATCs covers key instruments across healthcare, transport, infrastructure and energy sectors, where measurement precision is critical for consumer safety and economic efficiency.

The participation of private industries as Government Approved Test Centres (GATCs) will boost the capacity of State Legal Metrology Departments.