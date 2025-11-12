Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine Justice Minister Relieved of His Duties


2025-11-12 06:33:41
(MENAFN) Ukraine's government has relieved Justice Minister German Galushchenko of his duties Wednesday as corruption investigations engulf the nation's energy sector, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced.

During an emergency session, Svyrydenko transferred ministerial responsibilities to Lyudmila Sugak, the deputy justice minister overseeing European integration, while withholding specific details behind the suspension.

The Justice Ministry's press office confirmed earlier that Galushchenko faces scrutiny under active criminal investigations.

"The minister provides full assistance to law enforcement agencies to ensure a comprehensive, objective and impartial investigation," the ministry stated, emphasizing its commitment to zero-tolerance anti-corruption policies.

Days before the suspension, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau revealed a sweeping operation exposing graft within the energy industry, with particular focus on Energoatom, the government-controlled nuclear power company.

Bureau investigators identified what they described as a "high-level criminal organization" embedded in the energy sector, allegedly comprising current and former officials alongside a prominent business figure.

Galushchenko held the energy minister portfolio from April 2021 through July 2025.

A state-operated news agency, citing law enforcement officials, reported that anti-corruption operatives executed a search at Galushchenko's home as part of the ongoing investigation.

