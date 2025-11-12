[Izmir, Turkiye] – [12/11/2025] – As an increasing number of patients from the United Kingdom travel to Turkey for weight loss surgery in Turkey, including procedures like gastric bypass in Turkey, gastric sleeve in Turkey, Op. Volkan Arayıcı, a leading bariatric surgeon, is advising caution against selecting clinics based on price alone. The surgeon stresses the critical importance of prioritising surgical experience and the use of high-quality medical materials over cost-cutting offers that can lead to higher rates of complications.

The growing trend of medical tourism for bariatric procedures has seen many patients seeking affordable options. However, some lower-cost clinics may compromise on safety by employing less experienced surgeons or using counterfeit, low-grade surgical materials. These factors can significantly increase the risk of post-operative complications, turning a life-changing procedure into a hazardous one. It is essential for patients to conduct thorough research and verify the credentials of their surgeon and the standards of the clinic.

One of the reasons many patients consider Turkey for weight loss surgery is the affordability of procedures like gastric sleeve surgery. While the gastric sleeve cost in Turkey is often more competitive compared to other countries, Dr. Arayıcı emphasizes the need to balance cost savings with quality and safety. Patients should avoid being swayed solely by low prices and instead focus on finding a skilled surgeon and a reputable clinic. By doing so, they can ensure a safe and effective procedure that meets international standards.

Turkey has become a popular destination for those seeking procedures like gastric sleeve surgery or gastric bypass in Turkey due to its affordability and the availability of experienced surgeons. However, Dr. Arayıcı emphasizes that the decision to undergo weight loss surgery in Turkey should never focus solely on cost. Patients must carefully evaluate the qualifications of their surgeon and the quality standards of the clinic to avoid any unnecessary risks. With the right surgeon and clinic, procedures like gastric sleeve or gastric bypass can be safe and transformative solutions for long-term weight loss.

Best Gastric Sleeve Surgeon in Turkey

If you are searching for the best gastric sleeve surgeon in Turkey, Dr. Arayıcı stands out with his extensive experience, patient-focused care, and use of only certified, high-quality medical materials. His dedication to safety and excellence makes him a trusted choice for patients across Europe.

Op. Volkan Arayıcı has 15 years of specialised experience in performing gastric sleeve, gastric bypass in Turkey, and complex gastric revision surgeries. He is committed to patient safety and successful outcomes, exclusively using original, high-quality, and certified materials in all his procedures. This commitment ensures that patients receive the highest standard of care.

Beyond the operating theatre, Dr. Arayıcı provides personalised and continuous care for each patient. He personally manages their journey from the initial consultation through to post-operative recovery, maintaining communication even after they have returned to their home countries. This dedicated approach ensures patients feel supported throughout their entire weight loss surgery in Turkey journey, whether they undergo gastric sleeve in Turkey or gastric bypass in Turkey, and fosters better long-term results. Patients are encouraged to look for surgeons who offer this level of comprehensive support.

Op. Volkan Arayıcı is a highly respected general surgeon specialising in bariatric and metabolic surgery. With over a decade of experience, he is dedicated to helping patients from across Europe, including the United Kingdom, achieve their health goals safely and effectively. Dr. Arayıcı's practice is built on a foundation of expertise, patient-centric care, and the use of advanced, high-quality medical technology to ensure the best possible outcomes.



Please direct any queries Dr Arayıcı

Phone: +905324666767

web page:

Mail:...