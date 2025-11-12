403
KUNA Publishes 22Nd Edition Of KUNA Junior Magazine
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) on Wednesday published the 22nd edition of its quarterly children's magazine, "KUNA Junior," featuring content that builds children's media, language, and artistic skills while sparking curiosity, creativity, and a passion for reading.
The edition continues KUNA's efforts to develop media literacy among new generations and help them think and express themselves in educational ways.
It delivers a mix of educational, social, cultural, and media stories, starring the children Dalal and Hamad as they explore new adventures in journalism and creativity quests.
The edition spotlights core religious values and Arabic's importance to identity, thought, creativity, and expression, as well as its status as the Holy Quran's language.
Schools and interested readers can request free copies by calling 22271800 or visiting KUNA's building in Shuwaikh.
All previous issues are available online through KUNA's Instagram @kunanews_kids and through the KUNA news app. (end)
