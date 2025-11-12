Nexus Uranium Applauds U.S. Govt's Designation Of Uranium As A Critical Mineral

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2025) - Nexus Uranium Corp. (CSE: NEXU) (OTCQB: GIDMD) (FSE: 3H1) ("" or the "") applauds the U.S. Government's decision to add uranium to the U.S. Geological Survey's ("USGS") Final 2025 Critical Minerals List, as published in the Federal Register, recognizing uranium's essential role in America's energy security and clean energy transition. The addition of uranium to the USGS Critical Minerals List strengthens domestic uranium sector and reinforces NEXUS Uranium's strategic position.

"We commend the U.S. Government, particularly Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and the U.S. Geological Survey, for recognizing uranium's critical importance to America's energy independence and national security," commented Jeremy Poirier, CEO of Nexus Uranium. "This designation represents a watershed moment for the North American uranium sector and validates our strategic focus on advancing our portfolio of uranium projects. As a company with significant uranium resources positioned to assist with supplying the growing domestic market, NEXUS is committed to supporting President Trump's vision of restoring America's leadership in critical minerals and achieving energy dominance. This designation will help streamline permitting processes and strengthen the investment case for responsible uranium development."

The Energy Act of 2020 empowers the Secretary of the Interior to designate minerals as critical when federal agencies determine they are strategic to U.S. defense or national security. The Department of Energy recommended uranium's inclusion based on its vital role in nuclear energy production and defense applications, with the Department of Defense emphasizing its national security significance.

The Federal Register Notice states:

"Critical minerals are essential for national security, economic stability, and supply chain resilience because they underpin key industries, drive technological innovation, and support critical infrastructure vital for a modern American economy. The United States is heavily reliant on imports of certain mineral commodities from foreign sources, some of which are at risk of serious, sustained, and long-term supply chain disruptions. The United States' dependence on imports and the vulnerability of supply chains raise the potential for risks to national security, defense readiness, price stability, and economic prosperity and resilience. The Nation possesses vast mineral resources that can create jobs, fuel prosperity, and significantly reduce our reliance on foreign nations, and the United States is taking actions to facilitate domestic mineral production. The List of Critical Minerals guides strategies to secure the Nation's mineral supply chains."

About Nexus Uranium Corp.

Nexus Uranium is a Canadian uranium exploration company focused on mineral exploration and development in the green energy sector. The Company holds five uranium projects in the United States: Chord and Wolf Canyon in South Dakota; South Pass and Great Divide Basin in Wyoming; and Wray Mesa in Utah. These projects have seen extensive historical exploration and are located in prospective development areas. Nexus also holds the Mann Lake uranium project in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

Following the recent merger with Basin Uranium Corp., Nexus has consolidated a portfolio of advanced-stage uranium assets positioned to benefit from the growing demand for nuclear energy and domestic uranium production.

