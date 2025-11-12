AD Ports Group Partners With EEC To Advance Digitalized Logistics, Multimodal Connectivity In Eurasia

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)AD Ports Group is collaborating with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), the executive body of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), to explore partnerships in transport, infrastructure, and logistics digitalisation across the region, Trend reports via AD Ports Group.

The agreement was formalised by Arzybek Kozhoshev, EEC Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group.

Kozhoshev said the partnership with AD Ports Group“represents an important step for the development of international transport and logistics ties of the EEU” and“will serve as a dynamic catalyst for the growth of the Union's relationship with the UAE.”

The collaboration will focus on knowledge transfer, the establishment of new logistics hubs, digitalisation of logistics, standardising electronic document management, aligning regulatory frameworks, and attracting investment for infrastructure projects. AD Ports Group will also assess opportunities to invest in seaport terminals and logistics hubs across EEU member states and advance the integration of digital systems in non-member countries.

Al Shamisi described the partnership as“a vital step towards bridging global trade routes and strengthening the UAE's strategic partnership with the Eurasian Economic Union,” highlighting AD Ports Group's expertise in terminal operations, maritime services, and digital transformation.

The UAE has emerged as a key trade hub for EEU countries, with bilateral trade reaching nearly $30 billion in 2024, up 27% from 2023, according to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Trade. AD Ports Group is actively developing logistic hubs along the 'Middle Corridor' trade route between China and Europe and has invested in logistics and port terminals in Kazakhstan, Georgia, and Uzbekistan.

In Kazakhstan, the Group partners with KazMorTransFlot to transport Kazakh oil across the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan for onward transfer into Western pipelines. Earlier this year, AD Ports Group launched GulfLink, a joint venture with Kazakhstan Railways' freight division, to enhance multimodal connectivity and accelerate digital transformation in the region.