Azerbaijani Defense Minister's Visit To Bosnia And Herzegovina Continues (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The official visit of Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, to Bosnia and Herzegovina continues, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

As part of the visit, Colonel General Hasanov visited the Command of the European Union Forces in Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Turkish Contingent.

Following the official welcoming ceremony held at Camp Butmir, the minister met with the commander of the European Union Force in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Major General Florin-Marian Barbu.

During the meeting, the Azerbaijani delegation was provided with detailed information about the activities of the Command. Azerbaijan's positive experience in cooperation within the Partnership for Peace program and the Operational Capabilities Concept program was emphasized, and a number of other issues of mutual interest were discussed.

Then Colonel General Hasanov met with Commander of the Turkish Contingent, Colonel Mustafa Çetin Çelik. At the meeting, the minister expressed condolences to the representatives of the fraternal country for the servicemen who became martyrs as a result of the crash of the C-130 military cargo plane that departed from Azerbaijan to Türkiye and went down on November 11 at the Georgian-Azerbaijani border.

The Turkish Contingent is in Bosnia and Herzegovina as part of the EUFOR ALTHE mission to help maintain peace and stability through military training and exercises. Additionally, Turkey engages in diplomacy to support Bosnia's territorial integrity and sovereignty, mediating between different parties and working to foster regional stability and prosperity.