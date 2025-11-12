Georgia Discloses Count Of Turkish Servicemen Lost In Military Jet Tragedy

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The bodies of 18 of the 20 servicemen who died in a Turkish C-130 military cargo plane crash in Georgia have been found, Georgian Minister of Internal Affairs, Gela Geladze, told media, Trend reports.

According to the minister, efforts to locate the remaining two servicemen continue.

Rescue teams and relevant authorities are conducting intensive search and recovery operations at the site.

On November 11, a Turkish Air Force C-130 military transport aircraft vanished from radar 27 minutes after departing Ganja Airport and subsequently crashed in Georgia. The incident resulted in the deaths of all 20 personnel on board, including crew members.