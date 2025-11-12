Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Ilham Aliyev Dismisses Head Of Gadabay District Executive Power

2025-11-12 06:08:12
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. Orkhan Mursalov has been dismissed from the post of Head of the Gadabay District Executive Power, Tren d reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

Trend News Agency

