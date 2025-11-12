403
Conrad Pune's Abhishek Sahai Named Among India's Best General Managers'
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 12th November 2025: Conrad Pune is delighted to announce that its General Manager, Mr. Abhishek Sahai, has been named among Hospitality's 30 Best General Managers in India 2025 by Hozpitality, one of the most respected global platforms recognizing excellence in the hospitality industry.
This recognition celebrates Mr. Sahai's exceptional leadership, foresight, and commitment to creating meaningful guest experiences. Over the years, his passion for innovation and detail has helped position Conrad Pune as a benchmark for luxury hospitality, one that beautifully blends warmth, sophistication, and personalized service.
Speaking on the recognition, Mr. Sahai expressed his gratitude and said, "It's truly an honor to be recognized among India's finest leaders in hospitality. This acknowledgment reflects the passion, hard work, and commitment of the incredible team at Conrad Pune, who strive every day to deliver experiences that go beyond expectations."
Conrad Pune, part of Hilton's global portfolio, remains one of India's most iconic luxury hotels, renowned for its world-class service, refined design, and personalized hospitality. The hotel continues to set benchmarks in the sector, driven by a culture of excellence and innovation.
