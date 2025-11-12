Nano Labs Announces Early Repayment Of Convertible Bonds To Enhance Risk Management And Protect Investor Rights

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONG KONG, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Labs Ltd (Nasdaq: NA) (“we,” the“Company” or“Nano Labs”), a leading Web 3.0 infrastructure and product solution provider, today announced its decision to prepay all outstanding convertible bonds. This proactive move aims to mitigate risks associated with Bitcoin management and broader market volatility, while further reinforcing the Company's operational resilience amid complex and evolving market conditions.

In light of heightened and persistent global economic uncertainty and continued fluctuations in digital-asset prices, Nano Labs has determined that early repayment will help safeguard corporate assets and secure investor interests. The prepayment will minimize its exposure to potential black swan events, enhance the Company's financial flexibility, and support stable operations under various market scenarios.

According to the repayment plan, Nano Labs will return 300 BTC to each bondholder, along with an additional 4.5 BTC as compensation. All payments are scheduled be completed within 90 days, ensuring a smooth and orderly process consistent with the Company's long-term sustainability goals.

Mr. Jianping Kong, Chairman and CEO of Nano Labs, commented:“Recent market volatility has prompted us to reinforce our risk-management framework and take further steps to protect investor interests. In this uncertain environment, we have a responsibility to those who have supported and believed in us. Nano Labs remains committed to maintaining a strong balance sheet and prudent risk controls, while continuing to pursue long-term growth and innovation in the Web 3.0 and computing-power sectors.”

