Etihad Airways Launches Direct Flights To Medina

Dhaka: Etihad Airways has launched direct flights from Abu Dhabi to Medina, expanding its network in Saudi Arabia and strengthening connections for religious, business, and leisure travelers.

The inaugural flight to the holy city operated earlier this week and was fully booked, underscoring strong demand for the new route.

The launch marks a strategic expansion for the UAE's national carrier, which now operates 93 weekly flights across five Saudi cities:

Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Al Qassim, and Medina. The addition comes as part of Etihad's wider growth strategy, which has seen the airline add 31 destinations in a year.

“The launch of Medina reflects our commitment to strengthening connectivity from Abu Dhabi to Saudi Arabia, one of our most important markets," said Antonoaldo Neves, CEO at Etihad Airways.

"Medina carries profound cultural and spiritual significance for millions of people, and we are honoured to provide convenient travel through Abu Dhabi to this culturally and spiritually important city.”

