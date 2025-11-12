Dharmendra To Amitabh Bachchan: 7 Bollywood Celebrity Death Hoaxes That Shocked Fans

Bollywood's He-Man Dharmendra has been unwell recently, sparking false death rumors. He's not the first-several Bollywood stars have faced similar viral hoaxes. Here's a look at the celebrities affected.

Dharmendra has been hospitalized for some time due to breathing issues and was reportedly placed on a ventilator. This sparked widespread rumors of his death. However, his daughter Esha Deol later dismissed these claims, confirming that her father is recovering and doing well.

A viral post falsely claimed that Jackie Chan had passed away, even showing a photo of him on a hospital bed. However, the actor later clarified that he was alive and completely healthy, dismissing the reports as baseless rumors.

South cinema superstar Rajinikanth has also fallen victim to false death rumors. When he was unwell, misleading reports about his demise spread rapidly on social media, causing confusion among fans.

Similar death rumors about Amitabh Bachchan have surfaced multiple times. On one occasion, a photo of Abhishek Bachchan carrying a body went viral, misleading many before the truth was clarified.

The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, was also targeted by a fake death report claiming he had died in a plane crash. His team quickly refuted the rumor, confirming he was perfectly fine.

A similar false rumor circulated about popular Bollywood and South actress Kajal Aggarwal, claiming she had died in a road accident. Her team later clarified that the reports were completely untrue.

False reports about veteran actress Farida Jalal's death also surfaced online. The actress later took to social media to deny the rumors, assuring fans that she was alive and in good health.