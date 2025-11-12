Mahindra Bolero To Hyundai Creta: Top 10 Best Selling Suvs In India Know Who Is The New King?

This festive season, companies like Tata, Mahindra, Hyundai, and Maruti Suzuki created a stir in the SUV segment. Let's check out the list of the top 10 SUVs.

The SUV craze in India is at its peak. Whether on city streets or rural roads, SUVs are everywhere. In October 2025, total sales for 16 SUVs were 2,20,050 units, a massive 21.6% growth from last year.

This festive season, companies like Tata, Mahindra, Hyundai, and Maruti Suzuki created a stir in the SUV segment. Let's check out the list of the top 10 SUVs.

The current champion of the SUV segment, Tata Nexon, secured the top spot again in October. The Nexon saw strong demand across its petrol, diesel, and electric variants. The popularity of its EV version and new design made it a favorite.

Hyundai Creta sales were 18,381 units (+5.05%). It remains number one in the mid-size SUV segment. Premium features, a diesel engine, and an EV version keep its influence strong. Creta is in high demand in urban areas.

Sales of Mahindra Scorpio & Scorpio-N reached 17,880 units (+14.05%). This Mahindra duo is a popular choice everywhere, from rural areas to metro cities. The Scorpio's body-on-frame power and the Scorpio-N's modern interior make it a double threat.

Maruti Fronx sales reached 17,003 units (+3.56%). This SUV-style crossover, built on the Baleno platform, continues to win hearts. Its sporty design and high mileage are its biggest strengths.

Tata Punch, including EV, sales reached 16,810 units (+6.8%). Tata's smallest SUV has proven again that big things come in small packages. The Punch EV boosted sales even more this time.

Mahindra Bolero sales hit 14,343 units (+45.6%). The Bolero made a strong comeback. Its position in the rural market remains unshakable, making it the king of domestic SUVs once again.

Maruti Victoris sales reached 13,496 units. Maruti's new SUV, Victoris, set a record in its first month of launch, entering the top ten directly with over 13,000 units sold.

Kia Sonet sales reached 12,745 units (+31.4%). The Sonet now has a strong position in the compact SUV market. Its premium features, new interior theme, and high safety scores make it more appealing.

Mahindra XUV 3XO sales reached 12,237 units (+27.98%). Mahindra's new compact SUV has steadily gained sales momentum since its launch. Its stylish design and powerful engine helped it secure a spot in the market.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza sales dropped to 12,072 units (-27.1%). Once at the top of the charts, the Brezza has now slipped to tenth place. Sales were impacted by its own rivals like the Fronx and Victoris.