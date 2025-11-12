Africa International Advisors To Host High-Level Session On Regional Energy Integration At MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2025

The upcoming MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 conference and exhibition – taking place in Dakar on December 8-10 – will feature a strategic session entitled Unlocking West Africa's Energy Potential Through Greater Integration, hosted by business management consultants Africa International Advisors. The session will take place during the pre-conference day on December 8 at the Centre International de Conférences Abdou Diouf (CICAD).

Led by Henry Gilfillan, Partner and Integrated Energy Practice Leader, and Lwandle Fakazi, Partner and Africa Practice Leader, Africa International Advisors, the session will explore how greater regional collaboration can accelerate energy access, infrastructure development and investment across the MSGBC basin.

The MSGBC region is rapidly emerging as a major global energy hub. New oil and gas projects such as the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG project and Sangomar oil development are positioning the region as a key LNG and crude exporter. Meanwhile, large-scale renewable projects in solar, wind and hydropower are advancing national electrification targets. With initiatives like Mauritania's green hydrogen programs and The Gambia's 23 MW Jambur solar plant, countries are pursuing a dual strategy of leveraging hydrocarbons for growth while transitioning toward clean energy.

The session is likely to unpack these dynamics under four key focus areas: understanding regional energy dynamics; clear priorities for integration; actionable collaboration pathways; and strengthened regional relationships. Discussions are set to highlight how cross-border infrastructure projects, power pool integration and regulatory harmonization can transform West Africa's energy landscape.

Flagship integration projects – such as the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline ( ), expected to reach FID by the end of 2025, and the Mauritania-Mali Interconnection, financed by financial institution the African Development Bank – demonstrate growing regional collaboration. These initiatives are complemented by efforts from the West African Power Pool to create a unified electricity market, enabling countries with surplus power to trade efficiently with neighbors.

As such, the Unlocking West Africa's Energy Potential Through Greater Integration session will unite policymakers, financiers and private sector leaders to identify actionable strategies that can unlock new efficiencies, attract investment and accelerate sustainable industrialization across West Africa. The session also reinforces MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025's commitment to advancing regional cooperation under the theme Energy, Petroleum and Mining in Africa: Synergy for Inclusive Economic Development.

“Regional energy integration is the key to unlocking West Africa's full economic and industrial potential. This session will showcase how collaborative infrastructure and policy alignment can transform shared resources into shared prosperity,” states Sandra Jeque, Events and Project Director, Energy Capital&Power.

