UAE-UK Flights: Advisory Issued For Emirates, Etihad Passengers Flying To Manchester

The UAE carriers Emirates and Etihad Airways are moving to Terminal 2 of Manchester Airport, the UK airport said in an advisory to passengers traveling with these airlines.

Starting November 12, Abu Dhabi-based national carrier Etihad Airways will move to Manchester Airport's Terminal 2, while Dubai-based Emirates will move to the new terminal on November 18, 2025.

Some Gulf and other international carriers have already moved to Terminal 2, including Gulf Air, British Airways, Finnair, Turkish Airlines, SAS, Norse Atlantic Airways, Air Transat, Icelandair, Loganair, Luxair, and Aer Lingus.

“All airlines will contact passengers directly to confirm the details, and our airport colleagues will be on hand to support the moves,” Manchester Airport said.

Check-in desks for Terminal 2 at Manchester Airport are located on the upper level of the Terminal. Announced in 2015, Manchester Airport's Transformation Programme is a £1.3 billion investment to enhance customer experience.

The two UAE carriers operate direct flights between Dubai and Abu Dhabi to the UK city, known for its manufacturing heritage and charming canals.

In addition to being home to two of the world's most iconic football teams and a legendary music scene, Manchester boasts a rich sporting culture.

From June 6, Emirates introduced its newest Airbus A380s fitted with its latest cabins, including Premium Economy, to Manchester.

With the introduction of Emirates' newly-retrofitted A380 to Manchester, the airline expanded its Premium Economy offering to nearly 5,000 weekly seats in and out of the UK from June, it said in a statement earlier.