403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkey to speed up green, digital transformation in construction sector
(MENAFN) Türkiye plans to accelerate a “twin transformation” of its construction sector next year, focusing on both green and digital initiatives, according to the 2026 Presidential Annual Program. The strategy aims to enhance the global competitiveness of contracting and consultancy firms by expanding renewable resource use, strengthening supply chains, and promoting low-carbon building materials while advancing technological capabilities.
Urban transformation and reconstruction in the earthquake-hit southeast will continue to drive activity. The sector has faced cost pressures, finance challenges, labor shortages, raw material issues, and geopolitical and protectionist impacts.
The program emphasizes technologies such as carbon-neutral concrete, artificial intelligence, 3D printing, recycled smart materials for energy efficiency, and drone monitoring to reduce costs and risks.
To support the transition, a national green certification system will be introduced, and architecture and engineering curricula will be updated to train professionals in building information modeling, circular economy practices, energy efficiency, and project management. Research, development, and innovation in construction will also be encouraged.
Urban transformation and reconstruction in the earthquake-hit southeast will continue to drive activity. The sector has faced cost pressures, finance challenges, labor shortages, raw material issues, and geopolitical and protectionist impacts.
The program emphasizes technologies such as carbon-neutral concrete, artificial intelligence, 3D printing, recycled smart materials for energy efficiency, and drone monitoring to reduce costs and risks.
To support the transition, a national green certification system will be introduced, and architecture and engineering curricula will be updated to train professionals in building information modeling, circular economy practices, energy efficiency, and project management. Research, development, and innovation in construction will also be encouraged.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment