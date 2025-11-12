QSL Cup: Al Ahli Hold Al Wakrah Despite Tomas Double

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Ahli were held 2-2 by Al Wakrah in a postponed Round 4 QSL Cup tie at the Thani Bin Jassim Stadium yesterday.

Raul de Tomas put Al Wakrah ahead in the 16th minute before Yassin Ali equalised for Al Ahli early in the second half in the 51st minute.

Tomas restored the lead in the 57th minute, but missed a 75th-minute penalty that could have sealed the win.

Mohammed Al Abdullah rescued a point for Al Wakrah with a 90th-minute strike. Both teams, who are yet to win a game in the competition, now have two points each.