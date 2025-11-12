Ideal Indian School Organises IIS Tedx Youth 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ideal Indian School recently hosted TEDx Youth at Ideal India School 2025, a vibrant celebration of ideas, creativity, and youth innovation, held under the inspiring theme“Kaleidoscope The Beauty of Merging Perspectives.”

The event provided a dynamic platform for students and invited speakers to share unique insights, experiences, and transformative ideas that reflect the diversity and richness of human thought.

The event was exceptionally well-organised, seamlessly blending creativity, professionalism, and enthusiasm. It truly set a milestone in the history of Ideal Indian School, showcasing the school's evolving vision to empower students through global platforms of expression and thought leadership. Principal Shaik Shamim Saheb, Ali Khalid Al Kubaisi, Heads of Sections, Heads of Departments attended the function.

In his address, the Principal, Shaik Shamim Saheb, highlighted the importance and rationale behind organizing such events. He emphasized that platforms like TEDx nurture creativity, confidence, and critical thinking among students, enabling them to express their ideas and contribute meaningfully to society.

The event featured a lineup of distinguished speakers - Abdallah Hamdan, Najla Azad, Mariam Al Dhubahani, Fiya Amrin, and Master Mohammed Atif - whose powerful talks resonated deeply with the audience. Each speaker brought forward a distinct perspective, aligning perfectly with the event's theme.

The Co-Organizer, Sajid Shamim, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Principal, whose visionary leadership, openness to new ideas, and belief in the potential of both teachers and students have been instrumental in making this event a success.