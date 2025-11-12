New Indian Supermarket & Retail Mart Launches 'Winter Drive'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: New Indian Supermarket & Retail Mart has announced the launch of its exciting new promotion,“Winter Drive,” beginning from November 13, 2025, and continuing until May 12, 2026.

As part of this grand promotion, the group is giving away one GWM Tank 500 and 5 MG ZS SUVs to lucky winners. Every customer who makes a purchase worth QR50 will receive a lucky draw electronic raffle coupon to participate. The grand draw will be held on May 14, 2026, at the Retail Mart Hypermarket Wakra Branch.

Serving the community for over 53 years, New Indian Supermarket has been a trusted name in Qatar's retail landscape. In response to Qatar's evolving consumer needs, the group has expanded steadily launching 6 Retail Mart outlets over the past two decades.

“This is the second major promotion organised by our group, and it's our way of saying thank you to our loyal customers,” said Jafar T K General Manager of New Indian Supermarket & Retail Mart.“We are also planning to expand our business further in the coming year to better serve our growing customer base.”

Known for its slogan“Fresh & Best,” New Indian Supermarket & Retail Mart continues to uphold its promise of quality.

The group is renowned for offering fresh vegetables directly imported from India daily, along with clean meat, poultry, and fish.

“Our goal has always been to provide the best shopping experience with easy-access racks, friendly staff, and all major Indian brands conveniently available under one roof,” said Arun S. Pillai, Head of Retail of the group. Padmesh, Asstant General Manager and Hasfar Rahaman, Operations Manager and Asghar were present during the press meet.

“Al Ansari & Partners and Aroma International are sister concern of New Indian Supermarket & Retail Mart, and we proudly serve as the sole distributors of leading brands including Eastern, Nirapara, RKG, KLF, MTR, Makuku, Bardhaman Rose, Royal Chef, etc.”