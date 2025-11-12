403
EUR/USD Forex Signal: 12/11 Support Holds Bullishly (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) My previous EUR/USD signal on 6th November was not triggered.Today's EUR/USD SignalsRisk 0.75%.Trades may only be entered prior to 5pm London time today Trade Ideas
- Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.1587, $1.1608, or $1.1634. Put the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.
- Long entry following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.1569, $1.1543, or $1.1510. Put the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.
As both currencies are strong, it is likely that we won't see the strongest moves in the Forex market in this currency pair, but a long trade from a bounce off a support level is likely to be the best trade which might set up here today.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThere is nothing of high importance due today regarding either the Euro or the USD.Ready to trade our daily Forex signals? Here is our list of the top 10 Forex brokers in the world worth reviewing.
