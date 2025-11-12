Swiss Shipping Giant MSC Resumes Deliveries To Mali

For several weeks, jihadists from the al-Qaeda-affiliated Groupe de soutien à l'islam et aux musulmans (JNIM) have been imposing a blockade on fuel imports as far away as Bamako, paralysing the economy of the landlocked, import-dependent Sahelian country.

On November 6, MSC announced that it was suspending its overland deliveries of goods to Mali“until further notice”, due to“security problems” and the“fuel shortage”.

On Monday, the group reversed this decision following an agreement with the Malian government.“Following our fruitful discussions, we have great pleasure in informing you that our activities have resumed, thereby suspending the communiqué of 6 November. We therefore confirm the resumption of our operations in Mali”, announced the management of MSC Mali in a letter addressed to the Malian Minister of Transport.

Last week, France's CMA-CGM, the world's third largest shipowner, had also announced that it was suspending its operations in Mali, before reversing this decision following an agreement with the authorities.

