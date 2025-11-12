Swiss Shipping Giant MSC Resumes Deliveries To Mali
-
Français
fr
MSC reprend ses livraisons au Mali
Original
Read more: MSC reprend ses livraisons au
For several weeks, jihadists from the al-Qaeda-affiliated Groupe de soutien à l'islam et aux musulmans (JNIM) have been imposing a blockade on fuel imports as far away as Bamako, paralysing the economy of the landlocked, import-dependent Sahelian country.
On November 6, MSC announced that it was suspending its overland deliveries of goods to Mali“until further notice”, due to“security problems” and the“fuel shortage”.
On Monday, the group reversed this decision following an agreement with the Malian government.“Following our fruitful discussions, we have great pleasure in informing you that our activities have resumed, thereby suspending the communiqué of 6 November. We therefore confirm the resumption of our operations in Mali”, announced the management of MSC Mali in a letter addressed to the Malian Minister of Transport.
Last week, France's CMA-CGM, the world's third largest shipowner, had also announced that it was suspending its operations in Mali, before reversing this decision following an agreement with the authorities.More More Foreign Affairs Mali: Switzerland concerned about human rights and war crimes
This content was published on May 18, 2023 Switzerland has called for an impartial investigation into allegations of human rights violations during a March 2022 military operation in Mali.Read more: Mali: Switzerland concerned about human rights and war c
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment