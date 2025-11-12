Encouraging First Half Of Financial Year 2025/2026 For HEIDELBERG Thanks To Much Improved Profitability

At Labelexpo in Barcelona, digital innovations for the growth market of label printing, such as the new Gallus Five, proved a particular draw for customers.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.