Amir Calls For Istisqa Prayer Tomorrow

2025-11-12 04:00:38
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani has called for Istisqa prayer (rain-seeking prayer) to be held on Thursday morning corresponding to November 13, 2025, in all parts of the country, praying to Allah the Almighty for rainfall.

His Highness the Amir will perform the Istisqa prayer on Thursday morning with crowds of worshipers in the Lusail prayer ground.

The Peninsula

