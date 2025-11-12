403
Lavrov calls on US to renew nuclear arms treaty
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has urged the United States to consider Russia’s proposal for a one-year extension of the New START nuclear arms control agreement, which is due to expire on February 5.
The treaty, first signed in 2010, limits deployed nuclear warheads to 1,550 and restricts the number of strategic launchers, missiles, and heavy bombers.
Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested in September a one-year extension to prevent an arms race and reduce tensions. Lavrov emphasized that the offer remains open:
“Let’s take a year to cool down, if you will, and consider the responsibility of great powers for global security and stability, especially in preventing a nuclear war. We are ready.”
He added, “The extensions of the numerical limits could be announced at any moment before February 5. By the way, when New START was extended shortly after US President Joe Biden assumed office [in 2021], it was done just a few days before its expiration date.”
Reports indicate that Moscow has not received a substantive response from Washington. Last month, US President Donald Trump ordered the administration to conduct nuclear weapons tests “on an equal basis” with Russia and China, though officials clarified that no actual nuclear detonations would occur, following the US moratorium since 1992.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated that Russia will not lift its own testing moratorium unless the US does so first. In recent months, both countries have test-fired unarmed nuclear-capable missiles, including the US Minuteman III and Russia’s new nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile.
