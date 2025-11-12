403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kremlin Plots Retaliation Over EU's Multi-Entry Visa Restrictions
(MENAFN) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Dmitry Lyubinsky announced Tuesday that the Kremlin is developing targeted countermeasures following the European Union's prohibition on issuing multiple-entry Schengen travel documents to Russian citizens.
Speaking at a ceremonial gathering in Moscow, Lyubinsky made clear that any antagonistic policies directed toward Russia would trigger proportional retaliatory action from the government.
"Certainly, every unfriendly step will elicit a corresponding reaction. It won't always mirror the initial action. We carefully assess how these measures will affect us practically. Depending on the extent of the ongoing visa restrictions, we'll respond accordingly and shape our strategy," he said.
The deputy minister's comments signal that Moscow's response framework will be calibrated based on thorough analysis of practical consequences rather than automatic tit-for-tat measures. Lyubinsky emphasized that Russian authorities are conducting detailed evaluations of how visa limitations impact citizens and diplomatic relations before finalizing their counterstrategy.
The European Commission formally implemented the prohibition against granting multi-entry visas to Russian travelers on November 6, marking another escalation in the deteriorating relationship between Brussels and Moscow. The restriction significantly complicates travel arrangements for Russian nationals seeking to visit EU member states, forcing them to apply for single-entry permits for each journey. This policy shift represents one of several punitive measures European authorities have adopted since geopolitical tensions intensified.
Speaking at a ceremonial gathering in Moscow, Lyubinsky made clear that any antagonistic policies directed toward Russia would trigger proportional retaliatory action from the government.
"Certainly, every unfriendly step will elicit a corresponding reaction. It won't always mirror the initial action. We carefully assess how these measures will affect us practically. Depending on the extent of the ongoing visa restrictions, we'll respond accordingly and shape our strategy," he said.
The deputy minister's comments signal that Moscow's response framework will be calibrated based on thorough analysis of practical consequences rather than automatic tit-for-tat measures. Lyubinsky emphasized that Russian authorities are conducting detailed evaluations of how visa limitations impact citizens and diplomatic relations before finalizing their counterstrategy.
The European Commission formally implemented the prohibition against granting multi-entry visas to Russian travelers on November 6, marking another escalation in the deteriorating relationship between Brussels and Moscow. The restriction significantly complicates travel arrangements for Russian nationals seeking to visit EU member states, forcing them to apply for single-entry permits for each journey. This policy shift represents one of several punitive measures European authorities have adopted since geopolitical tensions intensified.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment