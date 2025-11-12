Chennai's Heart-Shaped Red Lights Add A Touch Of Love To City Traffic: Here's What They Meant

MENAFN - Live Mint) Next time you stop at a red light in Chennai, look closely - it might just make you smile. At several busy junctions across the city, the traditional red traffic signal has been replaced by one shaped like a glowing heart.

What started as an ordinary commute for one driver recently turned into a viral moment. A Reddit user shared a photo of a heart-shaped red light near Chennai airport, captioning it:“Spotted this heart-shaped red light at a signal close to the airport. So cute, Chennai! Does this happen at most lights?”

The post instantly struck a chord online, amassing hundreds of upvotes and sparking conversations about the city's creative traffic design.

Internet reacts with curiosity and pride

Many Chennai residents chimed in to say that these heart-shaped signals aren't new.“It's been a year since they have implemented these in most of the signals around Chennai," a user wrote on Reddit.

“Yes! All throughout Chennai, the red lights are hearts. I think it's supposed to mean that you have loved ones waiting, so drive carefully? Something like that,” another user wrote.

Some users speculated that the design might be part of a road safety or kindness campaign, intended to make people associate stopping with patience and positivity.

“Last year this happened in Hyderabad World heart day 29th Sep after a month or so they normalised the signals,” the third user wrote.

What it means

As part of the Zero Accident Day campaign in 2024, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) installed heart-shaped red lights at several busy junctions across the city to promote safer and more mindful driving.

Whether it's a civic experiment or simply an aesthetic upgrade, Chennai's heart-shaped traffic lights have clearly left an impression - both on locals and those discovering the city's charm for the first time.