Azerbaijan's 2025 Declaration Marks New Phase In National Dev't - Ombudsperson
The ombudsperson noted that the restoration of Azerbaijan's state independence, its formation and development as a democratic state are connected with the far-sighted policy and historical services of the outstanding public-political and statesman, Great Leader Heydar Aliyev.
"One of the intentions declared in the first Constitution of independent Azerbaijan, which was prepared under his leadership and adopted by popular vote, is the establishment of a legal and secular state that ensures the rule of law.
The rule of law is not only the cornerstone of the fair and sustainable development of society, but also the most important guarantor of human rights and freedoms. In this context, the establishment of the provision of human rights and freedoms as the supreme goal of the state in our constitution is a manifestation of the highest value given to human rights. Logically, the largest chapter of the supreme law of our country is dedicated to human rights and freedoms," she added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment