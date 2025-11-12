Uzbekistan Prioritizes Transport Connectivity Partnership With Azerbaijan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Transport connectivity with other countries, including cooperation with Azerbaijan, is extremely important for Uzbekistan, Director of the Department of Analysis, Support and Coordination of State Policy for the Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) of the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan Timur Khusanov said during the presentation of the Asian Development Bank's (ADB) Asian SME Monitoring 2025 (ASM 2025) report in Baku, Trend reports.

"The country has established a reliable infrastructure that ensures the economy's resilience and stable functioning. At the same time, transport connectivity is crucial for Uzbekistan - the development of roadmaps, rail and road links, including cooperation with Azerbaijan. This is of strategic importance, and our primary task as the Ministry of Economy is to create a favorable and modern infrastructure for entrepreneurs," Khusanov noted.