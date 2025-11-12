Trailer Of Allari Naresh's Horror-Thriller '12A Railway Colony' Packs A Punch!

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 12 (IANS)The makers of director Nani Kasaragadda's eagerly awaited horror thriller '12A Railway Colony', featuring actor Allari Naresh in the lead, have now released an intense trailer of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to his X timeline, actor Allari Naresh wrote, "Unbelievable questions. Unlimited twists and turns. Presenting the kirraak #12ARailwayColony trailer. Redefining thrills and chills in cinemas on Nov 21! #12ARailwayColonyOnNov21st."

The film is to hit screens worldwide on November 21 this year.

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and audiences and the trailer released has only added to the excitement.

The trailer released shows that the story revolves around Karthik (Allari Naresh) who alone is repeatedly able to sense something. Karthik is concerned why he alone is able to sense this entity while his friends think he is imagining things. Meanwhile, Sai Kumar, who appears to be in the business of solving crimes, tells Karthik that nothing that he says is believable.

The trailer also gives away the fact that Karthik is a character who isn't afraid to take risks. It is under these circumstances that a girl is seen telling Karthik, "If you want me to tell you what happened here, first take me out of this place." It is evident that Karthik is investigating some murder cases but then. A series of interesting scenes appear next in the trailer, with Sai Kumar finally being asked, " I don't understand why you, who knows all things, are being silent before the world." To this, Sai Kumar replies, "To some questions, silence is the answer."

Dr. Anil Vishwanath, who is known for his work on 'Polimera' and 'Polimera 2', has taken on the role of the showrunner, besides providing the story, screenplay, and dialogues for this ambitious venture.

The movie, which is being produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi, of the renowned production house Srinivasaa Silver Screen, is to be presented by Pavan Kumar.

The project marks the directorial debut of Nani Kasaragadda, who is also handling editing responsibilities.

A teaser released by the makers some days earlier had provided a glimpse of the movie's premise. It opened with Allari Naresh standing by a window, deep in thought, setting a contemplative mood. Viva Harsha's voiceover inquires why spirits only appear to a select few, hinting at the supernatural elements to come.

As the teaser progresses, eerie and unsettling occurrences unfold, with every character becoming increasingly suspicious. The tension culminates in a dramatic moment where Allari Naresh's character shoots someone and, with a sinister smile, leaves the audience eager to know more.

Allari Naresh seems to have come up with another interesting role in this film, which features Dr Kamakshi Bhaskarla of Polimera series fame as the leading lady.

Along with the lead pair, actors Sai Kumar, Viva Harsha, Getup Srinu, Saddam, Jeevan Kumar, Gagan Vihari, Anish Kuruvilla, and Madhumani are seen playing pivotal roles in the film.

The film has cinematography by Kushendar Ramesh Reddy and music by Bheems Ceciroleo.

