HBKU's CPP And Geneva Graduate Institute Conclude 2025-2026 Executive Programmes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The College of Public Policy (CPP) at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), in collaboration with the Geneva Graduate Institute, has successfully concluded the 2025–2026 Executive Programs in Development Policies and Practices (DPP) for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and Conflict and Fragility Management (CFM).

Held in partnership with the Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD), the programs brought together a diverse group of mid-career professionals committed to advancing leadership, governance, and sustainable development in their respective fields.

The Doha module, conducted from August 24 to September 4, 2025, began with an opening ceremony attended by representatives from the Embassy of Switzerland in Qatar and the QFFD, alongside faculty and academic coordinators from both institutions.

During the Doha sessions, participants engaged in a series of interactive workshops, lectures, and site visits designed to bridge theory and practice. Also, 18 lecturers from HBKU, 10 from external institutions in Doha, and three from the Geneva Graduate Institute contributed to the Module.

Highlights included a visit to Al Jazeera, where participants met Director of News, Salah Negm for an engaging discussion on the evolving role of media in shaping global narratives. A visit to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), included an insightful session with Director, Diplomatic Institute, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Horr who shared insights on Qatar's diplomatic strategy and contributions to regional and international affairs.

Reflecting on the successful completion of the programs, Acting Dean, CPP, Dr. Logan Cochrane stated,“This collaboration continues to empower professionals with the analytical and leadership skills needed to address today's most pressing policy challenges.