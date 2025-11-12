Qatar Strengthens Global Partnerships At Lisbon Summit Ahead Of Hosting Web Summit 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Lisbon: Director of the Government Communications Office (GCO) and Chairman of the Permanent Web Summit Qatar Organising Committee, and Head of the Qatari delegation participating in Web Summit Lisbon 2025, Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al-Thani, affirmed that Qatar's participation with an official delegation in this event for the third consecutive year reflects the nation's enduring commitment to reinforcing its presence on the global stage at leading major technology events worldwide.

He highlighted that the participation also aims to spotlight the incentives and advantages of investing in Qatar, the thriving ecosystem for startups, and to maintain strategic partnerships with key players in the technology and innovation sectors.

The participation is a consequential step as part of the nation's preparations to host the third summit scheduled during February 1-4, 2026, which is considered the most preeminent event in the area of technology and entrepreneurship on the regional stage, he told QNA on the margins of this summit in Lisbon.

He added that the participation underscores Qatar's commitment to contributing to charting the future of technology and the digital economy globally, demonstrating the nation's growing standing as a regional hub for innovation, digital transformation, foreign investments, and global talents in a variety of fields.

Highlighting the salient features of this participation this year, Sheikh Jassim noted that the delegation includes over 17 governmental and quasi-governmental agencies, including the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Qatar Investment Authority, Invest Qatar, Qatar Development Bank, Zakura Qatar, Qatar Free Zones Authority, Qatar Financial Centre, Media City Qatar, Qatar Research, Development & Innovation Council, Hamad Bin Khalifa University, alongside a cohort of promising startups.

Sheikh Jassim emphasised that Qatar's pavilion at this event, orchestrated by Invest Qatar to showcase the“Start from Qatar” programme, epitomises the nation's multifaceted innovation ecosystem and the seamless synergy between the public and private sectors.

The pavilion, he said, will spotlight investment incentives targeting startups, feature success stories of startups that have chosen Qatar as their launchpad, and provide visitors and investors with unparalleled exposure to national initiatives in digital transformation, research and development, and exceptional Qatari achievements in advanced technology sectors.

Director of the Government Communications Office (GCO) stated that Qatar's participation in this year's Lisbon Summit represents a significant milestone that enhances its readiness to host the third edition of the Web Summit in Doha.

He explained that it allows the Qatari delegation to learn about the latest organisational and administrative practices in managing a global event of this scale and to build new bridges of cooperation with organizers and partners in the technology sector.

Regarding the highlights of the Qatari pavilion at this year's Web Summit in Lisbon, he noted that the State of Qatar's pavilion at the summit represents an interactive platform that combines creativity and collaboration.

“It offers sophisticated visual content that reflects the country's journey in building a thriving digital economy and highlights the role of national entities in supporting digital transformation and empowering young Qatari talent.”