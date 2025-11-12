Qatar Museums Lights Up November With Culture, Creativity And Interactive Programmes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums (QM) is transforming Doha into a vibrant hub of cultural and creative exploration this November, with a dynamic array of exhibitions, workshops, lectures, and family-friendly activities. As part of the Qatar Creates Fall/Winter season, 16 new exhibitions have launched across QM's institutions, complemented by programmes designed for all ages and interests, fostering innovation, heritage, and community engagement.

Central to the lineup is the“I. M. Pei: Life Is Architecture” exhibition at ALRIWAQ, which opened on October 30, 2025. This showcase celebrates the legendary architect's legacy through a global platform called“Architecture and Design – Turning Vision Into a Universal Dialogue.” The programme features collaborations with luminaries like Philippe Starck, Lina Ghotmeh, and Herzog & de Meuron, including workshops, lectures, and screenings that bridge Pei's work with contemporary issues. Highlights include a four-week Architectural Sketching and Colouring course every Tuesday and Wednesday from November 18 to December 10, focusing on form, proportion, and creative expression. For younger audiences, Saturday sessions from November 22 offer“I. M. Pei White Night Drawings on Black Paper” and“I. M. Pei Cardboard City,” inspiring kids to explore geometry and architecture through hands-on art.



Accompanying panels and lectures target professionals, such as Attiq Ahmed's talk on Pakistani architecture on November 18,“Contextual Futures: Adaptive Reuse & Cultural Identity” that evening, and a November 24 discussion on“Poetic Materiality” with Aline Asmar d'Amman, Yasmeen Suleiman, and Reema Abu Hassan. At ALRIWAQ, the“untitled 2025 (no bread no ashes)” exhibition by Rirkrit Tiravanija invites weekly community baking sessions every Friday from November through February 6, 2026, promoting cultural exchange through traditional recipes and shared labour.

Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art hosts“Rebirth of Matter,” a collaborative event on November 15 and 16, where participants build the world's largest sculpture from reclaimed materials, earning certificates for their contributions.

The National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ) emphasises heritage with the“Mahara” batoola crafting course until November 13, recycled bottle turtle crafts on Mondays and Wednesdays, and a linear regression workshop on November 15 for predicting museum trends.

The Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) features a three-day bamboo polyhedral structures workshop from November 17-19, inspired by Islamic geometry, alongside an astronomy exhibition and watercolor Turkish motifs sessions on November 25-26.

Dadu Children's Museum reopens its gardens for seasonal activities through April 2026, including recycled art, puppet shows, and nature play. QM Gallery Katara, showcasing“The Rooted Nomad: MF Husain,” offers youth workshops on ink and movement, storytelling, and weekly Literature Salons every Sunday through December 7.